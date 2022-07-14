By Dennis Agbo

The leader of Enugu State House of Assembly and the lawmaker representing Udenu state constituency, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has renovated a-three blocks science laboratory of the Secondary school of Ovoko Boys Secondary School in Igboeze South local government area, a college he formerly attended before proceeding to the university.

The science laboratory was renovated by the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu foundation, in conjunction with Later-Day Charities, a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, run by the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Commissioning the laboratories, on Wednesday, after the renovation, Hon Ezeugwu who is the Chairman and Chief Executive of the foundation narrated that he came to the school and found some positive infrastructure upgrades, but that government alone does not fund education, hence he volunteered to make contribution in improving on the school infrastructure. “When I came and saw that the laboratory needed renovation, I contacted the later day charities,” Ezeugwu said.

In a reminisce, the lawmaker narrated that when he started school in the college, he trekked four kilometers from his father’s house in Udenu to the school for three years before he was able to get a bicycle that he rode for one year before residing close to the school as a day student.

Addressing the students, Ezeugwu said: “Don’t say I can’t do it or I can’t make it because you can; don’t say that the hood does not make a monk and bear in mind that Ovoko Boys is one of the best secondary schools in Nigeria.”

Performing the commissioning, the state commissioner for education, Professor Uche Eze advised the principal of the school to explore tapping the human resources from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) that is close to the college.

Eze noted that it was education that drives the progress of every society and which motivates him to express gratitude to donors in education such as Ezeugwu and the later Day Charities. He stated that the Enugu state education authority was promoting science and technology and needed all the laboratories to excel in the academic pursuit.

The commissioner called on the other old boys of the college to emulate what Ezeugwu did to his alma mater since the school was renowned for producing students who scored 100 percent in the Joint Admission and Matriculation examinations.

Representative of the Later-Day Charities, Mr. Chidi Ibeakuzie said that the organization promotes giving succor to the society and was happy to have partnered with the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu foundation in the renovation of the college.

“Hon. Ezeugwu loves his people and he has the kind heart to change the narrative of people. Our work in the later day charities is to bring succor and help to people and we hope that many more will come,” Ibeakuzie said.

Principle of the college, Mr. Titus Odo while expressing appreciation to the donors, also asked for further assistance to the college, such as in the extension of electricity to the renovated science laboratory and uplifting the face of other blocks in the college.

The Senior Prefect of the school, Master Great Obetta also expressed appreciation on behalf of the student and pledged that with the renovated science laboratories, the student will henceforth perform better in subsequent external examinations.