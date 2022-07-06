…Reiterates support for indigenous companies

…As automobile firm donates sample vehicle to government

The Enugu State government has expressed delight at the commitment of Ingrace Automotive Centre in promoting indigenously manufactured vehicles in Nigeria.

Speaking when a delegation from Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government recently, to assess the durability, flexibility and strength, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, congratulated the automobile company for demonstrating the “We can do it in Nigeria” spirit.

Prof. Ortuanya disclosed that the company’s vision is in tandem with the cardinal policies of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in investment promotion and protection of life and property.

Appreciating Ingrace Motors for the car donation, Prof. Ortuanya informed the company that the state government will come up with policies to foster its growth and actualize its vision in the interest of the people of Enugu State, Nigeria and humanity.

Earlier, the CEO of Ingrace Group, Chief Onu, told the governor that company has obtained the Federal Government’s approval to assemble vehicles in the country, adding that they have also entered into business partnership with Chinese companies.

Chief Onu disclosed that the automobile company has acquired over 600 plots of land, completely cleared, at Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area, for the assembly plant and has equally paid for all the assembly equipment.

The CEO who acknowledged the governor’s individual support to the company over the years, said: “We have come to the Enugu State Government House to seek the state government’s support and blessings.

“Today, we have about 11 brands of vehicles, but we came with four of them today.

“In our last meeting, the management approved that we should donate one of the vehicles to the Enugu State Government for use, for them to see the durability, flexibility and strength of this vehicle.

“We believe that on our own we cannot do it alone. But working with public spirited individuals and the state government we can be able to achieve our target”.