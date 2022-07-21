.

By Ishola Balogun, reporting from Saudi Arabia

The Chairman/CEO National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has charged the Saudi Authorities on Hajj Affairs known as Mutawifs, to ensure quick supply of information and arrangements for the next Hajj to be seamless.

Alhaji Hassan stated this while speaking at the closing ceremony for 1443.A.H Hajj season organized by Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from Non-Arab Countries at Bader Grand Hall, Makkah, Tuesday.

Present at the events were the leadership and representatives of Hajj missions in Africa non-Arab countries.

NAHCON chairman who spoke on behalf of all Hajj Missions in Africa said: “Providing us with essential information will enable us to effectively put in place all required arrangements in good time and with relative ease. It is obvious how lack of the timely essential information resulted in the delay and or rather hasty and in some instances, difficulties experienced this year by some of our member countries.

“Many times, we only get to read about vital information relating to our duties in the social media and other unofficial news channels. As those saddled with responsibility of organising Hajj for our pilgrims, we appeal to you to make relevant information available to us first hand and with the urgency it merits as well.

He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signing which signifies commencement of preparatory activities for Hajj did not take place physically this year and appealed that this should not continue. He urged the Mutawif to bring the issue before the Council in order to accord it the seriousness it deserves.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Board, Ahmed Sindi, assured that all the arrangements put in place were not for commercial gains, adding the next hajj would be a departure from the present situation.