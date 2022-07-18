By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

AS the world continues to express worry about fossil fuel, Gastech has concluded plans to address the future of energy, environmental impact, sustainability, climate mitigation and energy security.

These and other issues, which have been worsened by the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war, constitute serious threat to the economies of many nations and globally.

But in a statement obtained by Vanguard, the company, stated: “Through strategic and technical panel sessions, and the largest industry exhibition floor, Gastech will address the future of energy, environmental impact and sustainability, climate mitigation, and energy security.”

It also maintained that, “Gastech has announced the launch of its 2022 conference programme, featuring keynote speakers: Christiana Figueres, former Secretary General of the UNFCCC; Sigmar Gabriel, former Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany; and Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure and Former US Secretary of Energy.

“Hosted in Milan from 5-8 September 2022, Gastech is the world’s largest integrated conference and exhibition supporting the global natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions value chain.

“In the buildup to COP27, and as the global energy landscape faces its biggest upheaval in decades, over 4,000 delegates, including CEOs, Ministers, and innovators from across the gas sector, will gather for the 50th anniversary of Gastech.

“Through strategic and technical panel sessions, and the largest industry exhibition floor, Gastech will address the future of energy, environmental impact and sustainability, climate mitigation, and energy security.

“Gastech, with co-hosts Baker Hughes, Chevron, Eni, and Tellurian, has announced the conference programme for its 50-year anniversary edition, Gastech 2022 in Milan, the largest integrated industry event for the global natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions sector.

“Taking place in the Fiera Milano exhibition centre from 5-8 September 2022, Gastech will be hosted under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Italian Trade Agency, and Assorisorse – the Italian Sustainable Energy & Resources Industry Association.

“2022 has become a historic year for the gas sector. The crisis in Ukraine has set off a chain of events that could permanently reshape global energy markets. A global supply crisis, and unprecedented market volatility is transforming the status quo, rerouting international supply chains, and overturning decades of international energy policy.

“As the industry faces the critical challenges of decarbonisation, energy security, and energy supply, more than ever before Gastech’s 2022 conference will be the forum for the industry to come together and discuss these changes and chart a roadmap for the future.

“Occurring just ahead of COP27 in Egypt, Gastech will also be a vital platform for the industry to help set the global net zero agenda, enabling energy leaders to highlight the central role of natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions in achieving a ‘just’ energy transition.

“Gastech’s strategic conference will feature influential keynote speakers from the highest levels of industry and government, including: Christiana Figueres, former Secretary General of the UNFCCC; Sigmar Gabriel, former Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany; and Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure and Former US Secretary of Energy; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; Professor Dr Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper SE; and Meg O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Woodside Energy Ltd.

“From balancing energy security imperatives with longer-term climate goals, to creating a sustainable hydrogen market, Gastech’s strategic conference programme will feature the leading companies in the sector to discuss the core issues driving the industry.”

However, Christopher Hudson, President of Global Energy, dmg events, said: “With energy prices putting a real squeeze on consumers in Europe and across the world, the global gas and LNG sectors have a crucial role in alleviating supply shortages and energy security challenges. This year’s Gastech will be the major platform for the industry to navigate a transformed energy map in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to find urgent solutions to the global energy crisis ahead of the winter heating season.

“As COP27 approaches, questions of how to secure sustainable energy supplies and how the gas sector can make a positive, proactive contribution to the global fight against climate change will also take centre stage at Gastech 2022. Positioned at the heart of Europe, overlooking the Mediterranean, Italy will be the perfect host for this forum.”

Similarly, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes, said: “As an energy technology company with a long history in Italy, we are delighted to be one of the co-hosts of the 50th anniversary edition of Gastech, this year in Milan. This is a critical time for the global energy sector and Gastech has always been a valuable platform to engage in meaningful dialogue with a variety of different stakeholders throughout the energy industry.

The increased importance of issues like energy security, sustainability, and the global supply chain mean that Gastech now has an even more significant role to play in facilitating critical discussions around the energy mix and the industrial sector. We look forward to seeing leaders and experts from across the sector come together at what will be a hugely important event for the industry.