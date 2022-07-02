By Moses Nosike

South East/South South Heritage Foundation, the umbrella body that houses, Southeast, South-south residents in Lagos, the entire Surulere residents, friends, well-wishers gathered to pray and praise God for the 60th birthday of their son, friend and leader, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for his concerted efforts and impact in bringing development in Surulere and making its residents to enjoy the dividends of democracy and good leadership.

In that praise and worship session with the theme: “Responsibilities of leaders and followers towards community development”, the Executive Chairman, Surulere LGA, Bamidele Suleman Yusuf said, “we are celebrating our leader, the Speaker, Federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila at 60. He has achieved a lot for Surulere. He assumed that position as a member of House of Rep in 2003, and since then, he has been doing well in Surulere and Nigeria at large. When you go around Surulere, you will see the handwork both in infrastructure and in nurturing people. In his leadership many people had gained employment, appointment. We came here to pray for him for good life and prosperity”.

In addition, the Secretary General, South East/South South Heritage Foundation, Mr Simpson Silas said that the foundation is the umbrella body that houses, Southeast, South-South resident in Lagos. “We are here today to lift up the honourable speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who is celebrating his 60th birthday, and we felt the best thing we could do is hand him over to God for protection, grant him wisdom, capacity and grace for him to do his work. What we have seen today is a demonstration of a man who is not holding leadership up there, but has been able over the years impact direct to his community, the entire landscape of Surulere”.

According to Silas, Femi Gbajabiamila has impacted not only infrastructural development but capacity development, support initiatives, he has touched the grassroots and the evidence is there all over Surulere.

In the same vein, Dosumu M. Adewale, said, “Femi Gbajabiamila has given back a lot to the development of Surulere local government and its constituency.

He is somebody that can harness and manage people. As the speaker, he has brought development, infrastructure, capital and economic development to Surulere LG and outside his local government.

We advise the Nigerian youths to get their voter’s registration card and participate in 2022 election, so that they will become part of the electoral system in Nigeria.