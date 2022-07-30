By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, Akwa Ibom State Branch has elected the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh as its new Chairman.

The election was held on Thursday July 28, 2022 during the Institute’s Annual General Meeting/Elections held in the Conference room of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

Udoh took over from Dr. Emmanuel Ikpe Michael whose tenure ended same day of the election of new executives of the institute in the state.

Other elected executive members of CIBN in Akwa Ibom were Mr. Imoowo Ekanem- first Vice Chairman, Ms. Itoro Patrick Sambo,- 2nd Vice Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Olatunji Ojo -General Secretary, Mr. Wisdom Abraham, Assistant Secretary; Mr. Echeta Julian Oluchikwu- Financial Secretary, Mrs. Udeme Okop-Treasurer, and Mr. Paul Omojola Oladosu- Auditor

While administering the oath of office to the new leadership, Mrs. Chinenye Onwuka Zonal Coordinator, CIBN South South Zone charged them to exhibit high professional conduct in discharging their duties, and thanked the members for the hitch -free election.

In his acceptance speech, Charles Udoh, specially thanked members for the trust and confidence reposed in him to pilot the affairs of the institute in Akwa Ibom State.

Udoh whose banking experience spans over 30years, lauded the contributions of his predecessor and pledged to work together with all members of his Exco to promote the ideals of the institute to attain greater heights.

He said that his immediate task would be to grow the membership strength of the institute through awareness creation.

‘’ I am deeply honoured and grateful to have been elected as the chairman of the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Institute. I have made a commitment to take the responsibility out of passion and conviction to move the institute to attain greater heights’’, Udoh said.

The outgoing chairman of the branch, Dr. Ikpe Michael, while presenting his annual report thanked members, the national body and other stakeholders for the support given him during his tenure.

He enjoined members to extend more hands of fellowship and join hands with the new Executive to move the institute forward.

