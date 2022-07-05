Emmanuel Olujobi, author of the biographies; ‘The Defender – Celebrating Dr William Kumuyi at 80’ and ‘Enoch: A Friend Of God’ detailing the life and impact of Pastor William Kumuyi and Pastor Enoch Adeboye has published a new book titled, ‘The Eightieth Dimension.’

The book written in collaboration with Emmanuel Adigun, a Software Engineer and Data Scientist and Abraham Otene a first class graduate of the Nigerian Law School provides extensive research into ways in which activities and initiatives executed during the eightieth year period of Dr Kumuyi between June 6th, 2021 and June 6th, 2022 is transforming the culture of the Deeper Life Church, while retaining her core values and teachings.

In the book, the authors, provided insights into some background and history of the man of God, which forms the basis for the disposition of the Deeper Life Church. It further reviewed some of the many firsts witnessed during Dr Kumuyi’s Eightieth year and how this is impacting the future of the Deeper Life faith.

It featured a couple of interesting facts that emphasizes the passion of Dr Kumuyi for the spread of the gospel and the future generation.

With side notes and storytelling images, the book provides rich details around the impact and coverage of Dr Kumuyi’s gospel outreaches, as well as his personal life.

The book also also looked at future projections particularly as the church marks half a century next year. It also acknowledged the impact and support of Mummy Esther Kumuyi, while noting some deductions that borders on the outlook on the Women Ministry of the Church.