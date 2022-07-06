DIS Spaces Limited, founded by Emeka Okonkwo is one of Nigeria’s Commercial Real Estate company with 16 commercial facilities, spanned into 5 cities and three countries. With a wide portfolio of Commercial spaces facility management services in several locations in the Lagos Metropolis, the Company provides consumers offerings between professional and traditional residential letting and breeds creativity through its functional, innovative and flexible service offerings empowered by cutting edge technology

Mr. Okonkwo, holds and have proven track records that Commercial Real Estate is the only viable real estate investment in Nigeria, “Typically commercial properties offers more financial reward than residential properties. With an annual return off the purchase price between 9% and 14%, depending on the area in Lekki, the current Nigerian economy, and universal inflation rate keeps commercial real estate at top rank of viable real estate investments unlike residential home properties that only appreciates at 1% to 4% at best.”

With a focus on SHORTLETS among other facilities like a drive-through mall, restaurants, coworking and coliving spaces, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo holds and have been promoting the benefits of investing in commercial real estate in Nigeria over the last 8 years. Currently creating a digital guide on investing in commercial real estate in Nigeria he has attended many podcasts and real estate investment related interviews where he still holds this notion with proven analysis.

“The Real Estate industry in Nigeria is rather too concentrated on urban areas than majorly focused on reducing the housing deficit appropriately through urbanisation of other parts of the country. The high rate of growth in number of residential developments and concentrated housing in the urban areas Is only a mirage that is encouraged with Real Estate being the safest place to hold money in the present Nigerian economy.” He added.

With a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) as a vehicle to drive investors to DIS Spaces, he has upcoming projects to keep proving this fact especially to people living in the Diaspora like himself.