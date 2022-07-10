Mary Isiambuk:, Captain, First Bank Basketball Club of Nigeria (The Elephant Girls), with the ball.

The FirstBank Female Basketball Team, the Elephants Girls on Sunday defeated MFM Queens in the finals of Sam Oguche Basketball competition.

With the victory, the Elephant Girls once again proved their team as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigeria basketball circle.

The event, held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere, in Lagos, saw the Bankers overrun Olukoya Queens by 52-40 in the keenly contested encounter.

The match, dubbed a one-sided affair by fans, commenced on a fast pace with the former African Champions dominating their opponent in the first quarter by 16-6.

The Second quarter saw the Bankers consolidating their hold on the lead with another excellent performance, winning 28-14.

Although the MFM Queens fought back in the third quarter, their resolve had little or no effect as FirstBank Female Basketball team held on to the lead.

Cheered on by their teaming fans in the fourth Quarter, the Elephant girls showed their resolve to maintain their position as the best female Basketball team in Nigeria and one of the best on the continent, with their victory by 52-40.

Satisfied with the performance of the girls, the Coach, Lati Erinfolami, said that the team would continue to work hard to maintain the high standard they are noted for.

“It was a good game. The girls were determined to excel and that was why they dominated from the beginning to the end. I will continue to encourage them to work. This is just the beginning for us this season.

“With the team’s current form, it’s safe to say the team will replicate their victory runs in the ongoing Dr D K Olukoya Basketball tournament in Lagos,”the coach said. (NAN)

