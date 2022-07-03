By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that it would do all that is necessary to ensure that “the law takes its course” regarding the alleged electoral misconduct involving a corps member, Orji Desmond Nkenna, in Osun state.

The NYSC gave the assurance on Sunday in a statement signed by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in Abuja.

Nkenna was alleged to have manipulated the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards in Osu, Osun State.

According to the police, 38 PVCs were recovered from the corps member after he was accused of giving the PVC belonging to a particular voter to another person.

Miffed by Nkenna’s alleged misconduct, the NYSC management described it as a debasing and atrocious act, adding that the law should be invoked, if he is found guilty.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a trending news on the social media over electoral misconduct involving an INEC staff, a Corps Member and others.

“It is rather unfortunate that corps member Orji Desmond Nkenna who is one of the accused persons could debase himself into such an atrocious act.

“We have also noted that the case is under investigation. If found guilty, the law should be invoked accordingly.

“The NYSC as a responsible youth-moulding organisation hereby dissociates itself from such unpatriotic act of the culprits. We also in NYSC condemn the act in totality.”

Megwa also noted that involvement of corps members in previous elections in the country was borne out of their track record of impeccable performances in several previous national assignments, adding that the Scheme was proud of the corps members who had stuck to the rules in the line of performing salient national duties.

“All corps members right from the Orientation Camps are always sensitized by NYSC and INEC officials on their roles during elections, including the statutory sanctions if they violate the electoral laws.

“Consequently any corps member that engages himself in any form of electoral offence must squarely face the wrath of the law as stipulated in the electoral act.

“NYSC would continue to play its role of promoting the unity and integration of the country, as it has been doing in its almost fifty years of existence.

“With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the NYSC would not relent in consolidating the long existing partnership with INEC towards ensuring a free, fair and credible election to the delight of all Nigerians and the world at large,” he added.