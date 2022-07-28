By Egufe Yafugborhi

CANADIAN political management consultant, Joe Korka-Waadah, has said for Nigeria to catch up with the Western world on enduring democracy rooted on free and fair elections for good governance, effective consequence actions against all forms of electoral malpractices must be strictly enforced.

Joe Korka-Waadah of Ogoni, Rivers state extraction, member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and staunch supporter of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also urged leaders and followers of the party, particularly in Rivers not to lose faith in the Rivers APC Leader over the interim shakes in the party as he has never misled his supporters at any point in time

Speaking from his Ontario base to Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Korka-Waadah stated, “Though the current electoral act signed into law in Nigeria is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done if the nation wants her elections and democracy to be at par with what’s obtainable in Western democracies to achieve good governance.

“Vote buying at primaries or anywhere within the electoral process should result to automatic disqualification of the candidate or candidates involved.

“That’s the only way we shall overcome rich people using their ill-gotten wealth from buying their way into power. Until that is done, we will continue to see wrong individuals emerge as candidates.”

On the need for sustained loyalty to Amaechi, he “Advise party faithful to stand solidly behind our leader. He hasn’t misled us. In 2014 he took an unpopular stance at the time to move to the APC, a newly formed party.

“This is when our faith in our leader, CRA (Amaechi) and love for our party is tested. Let’s not allow an interim wind to sway our resolve. Let’s stand shoulder to shoulder with our leader. That’s what political loyalty is all about.”

