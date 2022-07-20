.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Following the just concluded 2022 Osun gubernatorial elections, the United States Mission to Nigeria has congratulated residents of Osun State for conducting themselves in a civil way to ensure success of the elections on July 16.

According to the statement by the Public Affairs Section, the United State Mission commends the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel who helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023”, it stated.