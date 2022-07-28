.

By Chioma Obinna

Concerned members of the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, Lagos Branch, have dissociated themselves from what they described as the unilateral annulment of the association’s recent election by its National President, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo, describing it as “unconstitutional and a gross abuse of office”.

In a joint statement signed by members of HCPAN tagged: “Our position on the just-concluded HCPAN Lagos Elections/Annual General Meeting”, they said the cancellation was done in the president’s private capacity as he did not receive the necessary endorsement and approval of the AGM.

They insisted that Pharm Biola Paul – Ozieh who scored the highest number of votes should be returned as elected as highlighted by the Caretaker Committee.

The statement reads in parts, “The stakeholders in the non-Physician cadre met and conducted a post-mortem of the activities and happenings of the day.

“We observe that the AGM as convened by the Caretaker Committee led by Dr. Austin Aipoh agreed on all the modalities of the AGM and elections including announcing that the Winner will be elected as the Chairman, while the runner-up automatically becomes the Deputy Chairman.

“The Electoral Committee led by Dr. S.T Akintade reeled out the modalities for the Elections and this was agreed by voice vote by the AGM.

“A list of registered delegates for the Elective AGM was obtained by the Electoral Committee and the authenticity of the list was confirmed and agreed to by the generality of the AGM.

“Accreditation and voting by delegates commenced at 3.10pm and ended by 7.30pm with the Chairman, Electoral Committee confirming the end of voting by the exhaustion of names on the accredited list already affirmed by the AGM.

“We hereby resolve that we totally dissociate ourselves from the cancellation/nullification of the Elections conducted.

“That we totally believe and stand by the Election conducted on Thursday 14th July 2022 at the National Institute of Medical Research.

“At the conclusion of the Election, counting was done. A total of 330 ballots were counted in active collaboration by the Security officials present with the results as follows: Invalid Votes – 1, Pharm. Biola Paul-Ozieh – 216, and Dr. Emma Onyenuche – 113.

We find it necessary to put on record that the purported unilateral annulment made by Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo (National President HCPAN) is an unconstitutional and gross abuse of office and it was done in his private capacity as he did not receive the necessary endorsement and approval of the AGM.

“In the Spirit of the declaration of the Annual General Meeting, AGM, Pharm. Biola Paul-Ozieh having scored the highest number of valid votes cast should be returned elected and by extension, as highlighted by the Caretaker Committee, Dr. Emma Onyenuche who came second be returned elected as the Deputy Chairman.

“We hereby Resolve that the decision of the Annual General Meeting be allowed to stand.”