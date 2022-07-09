.

By Festus Ahon

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, and State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has rejoiced with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, calling for religious tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice and patriotism.

In his message to Muslim faithful on the auspicious occasion of Barka de Salah contained in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria preached religious tolerance, forgiveness, sacrifice, patriotism and unity in the nation.

While tasking Muslims on the need for total submission to the will of Allah and make more sacrifices for the betterment of the country, the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, said that Nigerians must tolerate one another in order to build a united country.

Lamenting the unabated insecurity across the country, the Speaker implored Muslim faithful to use this occasion to pray for the nation and the people, saying that ; “Let our Muslim brothers and sisters not relent in their prayers for total peace in our land”.

“We have come thus far as a nation and people. Let us shun divisive tendencies. Let us tolerate one another and continue to make sacrifice for the unity of our beloved country. Our citizens are not finding things easy and so this is another opportunity for our Muslim community to pray over challenges facing our nation”, the Speaker said.

Congratulating the Muslim faithful, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect the leaders of the country and all Nigerians, and noted that with the 2023 general elections around the corner, it was proper for all Nigerians to pray for peaceful general elections.