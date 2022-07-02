…Says Igini hasn’t offended anyone in A’Ibom

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Sen Chris Ekpenyong, has condemned a protest by Akwa Ibom youths at the office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Uyo, cautioning youths against being used to scuttle democratic processes.

He particularly frowned on any form of opposition to INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Mike Igini, saying he did nothing to have warranted any form of protest against his leadership.

Ekpenyong said this in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard.

His words: “It’s quite pathetic to hear that some young people danced naked at the entrance of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, in Uyo, thereby preventing well-behaved citizens from going to get registered for their Permanent Voter Cards ,PVCs. I don’t know their motive but I feel it’s a fruitless effort that will have no effect. A similar incident happened before the 2019 elections and it didn’t change anything

“What those rented negative sympathizers don’t understand is you can’t fight an upright fellow who is working according to the tenet of democracy and the laws of Nigeria, especially the electoral laws. The only reason I’m speaking out is because I am a lawmaker. And having been among those who made the 2022 electoral law, I have followed the electoral umpire with keen interest to see if they are abiding by the law, especially in my state, Akwa Ibom. From the information gathered, I realised the INEC commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, has not done anything wrong to warrant such an insult.

“Why such a charade? Some questions needed to be asked and answered by the public.

Did Mike Igini conduct elections according to the 2022 Electoral Act as amended? The answer is yes.

Did Mike Igini conduct elections based on the stipulated time frame as proposed by the entire electoral body? The answer is yes.

“Were there winners in all the elections conducted by Mike Igini in all parties? The answer is yes.

Why will people allow themselves to be used by those who feel power is their birthright?

”My heart bleeds for those young men who are being used. Even their mothers joined them.

What has Mike Igini done? We all know Mike Igini and his principles. He doesn’t believe in bending the rules for anyone. He will not take bribes. He cannot even be intimidated. That is the kind of character we need in our electoral system if this nation must work. It is a known fact that once Mike Igini is conducting your election you don’t need to know him. He doesn’t need to know you. In fact, even if you know him it can’t change anything. He will still conduct the election according to the law without favouritism.

I urge those young men and women to forget about this fruitless venture because it means injustice to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’’