The newly appointed Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Engr Alaba Agboola has assured that the party will regain its strength and prominence again.

Engr Agboola, whose appointment as State Chairman was announced after the State Executive Committee meeting in Ado Ekiti today, promised to unify all members of the party and build a stronger PDP.

Reacting to his appointment as chairman to replace the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Hon Bisi Kolawole, who resigned as the State Chairman late last year to contest the governorship, Engr Agboola said he was humbled with such honour and confidence reposed in him by leaders of the party in the State.

“I thank the party leaders, particularly former Governor Ayo Fayose, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon Bisi Kolawole, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Hon Wale Aribisala and others who unanimously agreed to my nomination and their efforts aimed at repositioning the party,” he said.

The new chairman, who called on all members and supporters of the party to remain steadfast in their support for the party, added that his first assignment will be to bring everyone together and return the party to the winning path.

“I will not end without appreciating my predecessor, Hon Lanre Omolase for his efforts on the party in this turbulent times. My tenure will also collaborate effectively with the party at all levels, particularly the National Working Committee as well as our amiable Governor and Leader, HE Engr Seyi Makinde. I shall remain Yours in the service of our great Party.