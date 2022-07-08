By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), in the recent June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Mr Segun Oni has challenged the victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Oyebanji was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), having polled 187,057 votes against Segun Oni, who came distant second with 82,209 votes.

Addressing Journalists shortly after filing the suit on Thursday evening at the High Court premises in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Oni said:” I’m here to submit my petition in accordance to law and we are doing this to defend the sanctity of the system. I challenging the election result because I believe that I won.”

While Oni’s legal Counsel, Obafemi Adewale (SAN) said: “if his client had believed the governorship election had been free, fair and credible that he would not have challenged the outcome”

Adewale said his client also believed that the person declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) did not win with lawful votes.