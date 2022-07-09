Beke

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Rivers State, Prince Ugo Beke has congratulated Muslims in the country and Rivers State in particular as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

The governorship candidate made the call in his Sallah message to the Muslims noting that Eid-el-Kabir embodied love, peace, and sacrifice beyond the season, and called for tolerance, synergy, and cooperation among citizens for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

He called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence exemplified in genuine brotherliness and turn to God for forgiveness to kindle the healing of the land of multi-faceted ills confronting it.

“On behalf of the APGA leadership in River State, I congratulate our Muslim brothers in River State on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir,”.