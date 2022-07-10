Osoba and Tinubu

Former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Osoba on Saturday joined the APC standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to commemorate the Eid-El-Kabir, at his Bourdillon Road residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Other APC chieftains who also visited Tinubu on the same day include commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello; Wale Edun, Chief Segun Osoba, and others.

L-R Tunji Bello, Wale Edun, Chief Segun Osoba, Asiwaju Tinubu, Wale Tinubu, Ayo Gbeleyi? Mrs Orelope Adefulire and Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Ojelabi.

Recall Tinubu had left for France on June 27, 2022, but he (Tinubu) returned to Nigeria on Friday.