Former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Osoba on Saturday joined the APC standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to commemorate the Eid-El-Kabir, at his Bourdillon Road residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Other APC chieftains who also visited Tinubu on the same day include commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello; Wale Edun, Chief Segun Osoba, and others.
Recall Tinubu had left for France on June 27, 2022, but he (Tinubu) returned to Nigeria on Friday.