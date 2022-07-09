.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has congratulated Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Adha, saying, Nigerians will be richly rewarded for their patience and sacrifices.

In a Sallah message to Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe , the governorship candidate thanked the Almighty Allah for the opportunity to be part of the unique celebration.

The Feast of Sacrifice, he said, is a special celebration that reminds mankind that patience, trust, faith, obedience and sacrifice draw abundant blessings from Allah.

“Patience and sacrifice for a good or just cause is also fundamental to progress, building of peaceful societies and human survival. Staying aloof and doing nothing worsens situations and deepens the sense of helplessness and hopelessness.

“We have been going through a debilitating crisis and huge challenges that test the will of the human person. But we are still trudging along, keeping hope alive and utilizing available opportunities to better our lives. We are indeed a resilient and strong people. Governments at different levels have been making efforts to address our economic and security challenges but a lot still needs to be done,” he noted.

Saluting Nigerians for their patience and sacrifices emulating the uncommon sacrifice of Ibrahim in obedience to Allah, And for his patience and sacrifice, Uba Sani said just as Ibrahim was richly rewarded, their patience and sacrifices in these especially difficult circumstances will not be ignored or overlooked by Almighty Allah, who is ever merciful.

“He will remove these afflictions and restore peace and prosperity to our country.

“As you are aware, I have put myself forward for the office of the Governor of Kaduna State. I want to serve our people and take the state to higher heights. I seek the support of all men and women of goodwill. Let us work together to effectively and efficiently deliver services to our people and safeguard their lives and livelihoods. It is a duty we owe our state and our people,” he said.