…Calls for continued prayers, unity and tolerance among Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS Muslim faithful in Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated with all the Muslims across the country.

Senator Musa who particularly rejoiced with

Muslims in his Senatorial District, urged them not to give up in praying for the country especially in the area of insecurity that has become a major challenge in the country, with continued killings, kidnapping and destruction of property by bandits and terrorists

The Lawmaker has also called on the Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of unity, tolerance for a peaceful coexistence, even as he urged his constituents not to relete in rededicating themselves to the onerous task of nation building while noting that the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, which symbolizes the voluntary obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to the commands of Allah and the demonstration of his faith in his maker must be emulated by all.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja,, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa who admonished the Muslim population, however commended them for the roles they have played in sustaining the peace, unity and development of the nation despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

Senator Musa also advised Nigerians to shun acts that are capable of heating the polity.

He noted that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people is the main source of her strength and unity- stressing that we stand to lose a lot if we continue to dwell on what divides us rather than focus on what unites us as people.

According to him, he is committed to the well-being and development of his constituents as he praised them for their resilience and patience in the face of the insecurity bedeviling his people.

Musa said, “I will not leave you, I will continue to strive hard to bring government closer to my people and see to their welfare because, we are in this together.”