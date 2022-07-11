By Gabriel Olawale

As Muslim faithfuls across the globe celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, felicitates with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, urging Nigerians to pray for peace.

The revered monarch, who also rejoices with all the good people of Iru Kingdom, said that the Eid-El-Kabir comes with great lessons, adding that the festive occasion is also a reminder of sacrifice everyone is expected to make.

The monarch said everyone should emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s faith in Allah (SWT) and the sacrifice, adding that the sacrifice is not only for spiritual fulfilment but also for the progress of mankind and development of the society.

Oba Lawal said: “As we celebrate Eid-El-Kabir this year, I join Muslim faithfuls across the country to share in the felicity of this Ileya Festival. The Eid comes with significant lessons for mankind. It is a symbolic Islamic festival that is a constant reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we abstain from the worldly things and thing we love to do because of Allah.

“I felicitate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire people of Lagos State, particularly the good people of Iru Kingdom on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) grant us His grace to celebrate many more in good health and wealth,” Oba Lawal said.

Oba Lawal also used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to the implementation of “Let’s Grow Iru Land Together” (#LeGIT Vision), describing the concept as a platform for procuring pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing Iru Land.

The monarch said that it is heartwarming that the Initiative has been a rallying point as well as a clarion call to all and sundry to work with him to grow Iru Land into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos. “This is also in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the current administration of the Lagos State Government,” Oba Lawal said