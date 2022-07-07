.

— Says no hiding place for bandits

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the Eid- El – Kabir celebration, the Chairman of the Info state security outfit codenamed Amotekun,Chief Àdetunji Adeleye has warned criminals to steer clear of the state before, during and after the festival.

Adeleye gave the warning during a coordinated ‘Show of Force’ across the three Senatorial Districts of the state in preparedness of a peaceful Sallah holiday.

He declared that “there won’t be any hiding place for criminals in the state. Security agencies in the state are ready to gallantly face the challenges of protecting everyone.

Adeleye who doubles as Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters said “We want to give the general public the confident that the security architecture of Ondo State is intact.

“There is a serious synergy among the security agencies in the State.

“As you can see, this ‘Show of Force’ in Ondo State includes the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Directorate of Secret Service and the Amotekun Corps.

“We are spreading our operations to the three Senatorial Districts of the state to ensure there is adequate peace in the forthcoming Sallah holiday.

“We want to reassure the general public that they should go about their legitimate activities and enjoy their holiday. We are not very watchful.

“The entire security agencies in Ondo State are working round the clock to ensure that by the grace of God, the celebration will be hitch-free for residence and commuters”, he assured.

Adeleye however, appealed to residents to provide the Corps with credible and factual information about criminals and their activities in their various domains.

He also enjoined residents of the state to go about their legitimate duties, assuring that the exercise would not infringe on their rights as the state government is ever resolute in ensuring safety of lives and property.

The joint operations of the Army, Police, DSS NSCDC and Amotekun which took of from the Owena Barack. 32 Artillery, Akure was led by the Amotekun Commander,Chief Adeleye.

Areas patrolled were; Igbatoro road in Akure, Show Boy Road in Ore, Olowo in Ore, Toll-Gate among other areas.