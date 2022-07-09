Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Muslims in the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him, and charged Nigerians to renew and be focused on their hope for a greater country.

The governor made the call in his Sallah message to the Muslims contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.

He noted that Eid-el-Kabir embodied love, peace and sacrifice beyond the season, and called for tolerance, synergy and cooperation among citizens for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

Okowa particularly called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence exemplified in genuine brotherliness and turn to God for forgiveness to kindle the healing of the land of multi-faceted ills confronting it.

He assured of a peaceful Sallah celebration in the state, adding that the state government was liaising with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrated in peace and harmony.

The governor congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the pious day and thanked them for their contributions and cooperation over the years.

He affirmed that his administration would continue to partner the Muslim community and other non-indigenes in the state to build a Stronger Delta.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration holding amid rising insecurity and economic challenges calls for deep introspection among citizens, especially for its cost in terms of the enormity of lives and property being lost almost daily across the country.

“However, I wish to state that Nigeria will return to the part of recovery and greatness sooner than later, given the resolve by well-meaning citizens.

“And, as you congregate for prayers and celebration, let me assure you of adequate security as measures have been taken by the security agencies in that regard,’’ the gôvernor said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir,” he added.