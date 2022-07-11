Abuja—The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has charged Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice and pray for unity and prosperity of the country.

The body appealed to all Nigerians to shun those who for selfish reasons fan the embers of primordial sentiments to tear the country apart, dwarfing its growth, development making the country rank low among the comity of nations.

TUC in a statement, warned that Nigerians might be in for more woes if leaders and followers refused to do the right things, saying however, “the challenges facing the country were surmountable if everyone came together in unity.”

In a statement, the President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye, expressed “worries that those who should sue for peace in most cases are behind our troubles. Until we are committed to the building of a strong economy and secure country, the present situation may even get worse.

“There was a time in this country when people could travel to the length and breathe of the country for businesses and other activities. Tourism contributed significantly to the Gross Domestic Products, GDP, and per capita income was admirable and standard of living and quality of life was good, unlike what we have now.

“The time has come for every Nigerian, especially those in the positions of authority to take responsibilities for the development of the country. Partaking in religious activities alone is not enough; rather we should practice what the Holy Quran teaches and stop living hypocritic lives”.

He expressed “dismay that this year’s celebration is being observed amidst extraordinary circumstances following the recent attack on Kuje prisons leading to the escape of hundreds of Boko Haram members and other criminals.

“The whereabouts of these terrorists are unknown, so there is the tendency that people will be apprehensive moving around; parks may not be able to open and operate fully and the social interactions which are customary during this kind of celebration will be restricted.

“We plead with everyone to turn a new leaf as this period of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration is a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season such as selfless service to God and humanity as well as a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public life.”