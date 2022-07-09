By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, as well as the Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, have felicitated with the Muslim Ummah as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

The duo, in a Sallah message, congratulated the Muslim Ummah for commemorating another significant event in the Muslim calendar which brings to fore the message of sacrifice, love, tolerance, and unity as preached by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The governor urged Muslims to celebrate the “significant spiritual event by reflecting on the issues that Nigeria has been confronted with such as insecurity, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic bias, and poverty among others that can only be tackled when there is unity, collaboration, and sacrifice among all Nigerians.

“The matters that are weighing down national progress are such that Nigerians must look beyond parochial and selfish interests to enable people from all strata of society get equal opportunities to contribute to solutions irrespective of their backgrounds.”

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he also called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for Plateau State and Nigeria and support the government as it works hard to fulfill its electoral mandate to the people.

He urged those in the holy land to pray and offer supplications to God for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.

Senator Dadu’ut on her part stated, “Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love, and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.

“I also want to use the occasion to urge the faithful and all Nigerians to be steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity, and progress of our beloved country.”

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has banned the use of tricycles (Keke) during the period of the Sallah celebration within the Jos metropolis and Bukuru area of the state.