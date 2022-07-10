By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian labour congress (NLC) Kebbi state chapter under the chairmanship of comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan has urged workers in the state to use Sallah period to pray for peace in the country.

In a statement by his media aid Haruna Aliyu Usman said that no better time than now for the organised labour in the state to seek divine intervention from God on challenges facing the country which are not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

The labour chief added that workers contributions in running government business will not go in vain as it brought monumental developments in all sectors in the state as a result we will continue to ensure rights of civil servants and/or demands are met through peaceful dialogue with Kebbi government.

“So far we have been able to get the government to pay backload of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state which we commended the government and head of service Sufiyyanu Bena for chairing the screening committee that have done justice to the beneficiaries.

“We will continue to pursue other demands of workers such as a white paper on the consquential minimum wage adjustments, workers capacity building and minimum wage for local governments and local education athourities (LGEAs) in Kebbi.

“We hereby felicitates workers and the governments of Kebbi state on the occassion of edil Kabir we also pray for peace in the country and end to armed banditry.”

