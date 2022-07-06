By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State government on Wednesday approved 10-day Eid-El- Kabir Sallah break for all public and private primary, and post-primary schools in the state.

A statement through the spokesperson of the state Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf said the break will commence Thursday 7th to Sunday 17th July 2022.

Yusuf called on Parents /Guardians of Pupils and Students of the schools should note the directive.

According to him, “The ministry, therefore, directed that all SS3 students writing NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS examinations as well as students on an exchange programme from other states at GSS Gwarzo and GGSS Shekara are to remain in their respective schools.

“Similarly the ministry has directed all Head Teachers and Principals to ensure that Boarding students have returned back to their schools on Sunday 17th while Day students on Monday 18th July 2022 respectively, as normal academic activities will start on the resumption day.

“The ministry, however, warned that appropriate Disciplinary Action would be taken against defaulting students,” Yusuf however stated.