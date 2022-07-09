John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Iyiochia Ayu, has enjoined Muslims not to lose sight of the virtues of love, selflessness, sacrifice, piety and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim in the Holy Quran.

He made the appeal in a special Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir festivities, on Saturday.

Ayu while facilitating with Muslims in Nigeria and their counterparts across the globe, said, “It’s my pleasure to felicitate with the Muslim Umaa in Nigeria and, indeed worldwide, on the occasion of this year’s Eid el Kabir celebration.

“The spirit of Eid el Kabir is in the sacrifice, love, selflessness, piety and faith as exemplified by Prophet Abraham in the Quran.

“And I urge the Muslim Umaa not to lose sight of these virtues as they celebrate and pray for our dear Nigeria.

“Many things are not right with our people and beloved nation as we celebrate this year’s Sallah Holiday. Still we celebrate and give thanks to God because our faith is stronger than our fears.

“Nigeria has never had it so bad. But we refuse to let fear kill our joy. We are Nigerians. We don’t give up. We believe the darkest hour comes before dawn.”

The PDP National Chairman further said, “This is why we hold on in spite of everything. We mourn our dead. We bury our loved ones. We hold our breaths as we travel.

“We borrow money to pay ransom to kidnappers. Still we celebrate. Our hope is stronger than our worries; and that Hope is in a brighter future.

“We refuse to let economic uncertainties dampen our celebration. We may not have money to slaughter rams and we may not afford the bare necessities of life, still we celebrate. Our faith in God’s benevolence remains unshaken and unshakable.

“I am excited to remind you that this is the last Sallah Holiday we will be having under an atmosphere of gloom and doom. They slaughter us, still we slaughter our rams in peace, knowing that Hope is coming.

“It is on this note that I wish Nigerians, and especially my Muslim friends and brothers, happy and memorable Sallah celebrations.“