By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Executive Director of Rural Electrification Fund, Rural Electrification Agency, Sanusi Ohiare, weekend, urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to support security agencies to tackle the menace of kidnapping, terrorism and banditry in the country.

Ohiare said that such civic responsibility will go a long way in restoring peace and confidence in the minds of Nigerians; as it will create economic development, and boost prosperity in the land.

He advised Muslim Faithful and others to support the federal government to tackle vices militating against the country’s social, economic, and political developments.

Read Also:

Insecurity: Get licensed guns, protect yourselves, archbishop tells Nigerians

Hh made these calls in his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, in Abuja.

The REF, REA Executive Director equally called on Muslims worldwide to imbibe the spirit of the celebration which he said is centered on sacrifice, love and obedience to the will of Almighty Allah.

He said “the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad enjoined Muslim faithful to have faith and trust in Almighty Allah,” adding that with faith all things are possible in the sight of the Creator.

This is as he called on celebrants to pray for peace and tranquility in the country, adding that “with prayers, all the tangible steps taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the scourge of insecurity in the country will yield positive results.”

Sanusi further reminded Muslims of the significance of charity during the Eid-el Kabir celebration, as he urged those who are able to, to share with the poor, thereby creating happiness and joy in their homes.

The Executive Director reaffirmed his commitments towards accelerating electricity access in rural communities across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria