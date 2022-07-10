•Govs seek divine intervention to overcome insecurity

•President says Nigeria now exports rice

President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other prominent Nigerians have called on the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for divine intervention to overcome the worsening security challenges in the country.



According to them, it has become expedient to seek divine help in the wake of renewed attacks by terrorist groups.



Suspected terrorists numbering over 300, Tuesday, attacked the Kuje Medium Correctional facility, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, hours after the presidential advance party convoy was ambushed in Katsina.ated Nigerians and Moslems all over the world as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.



Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha is a ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’, which occurs on the tenth day of the Muslim lunar month of Dhul Hijja.On Eid al-Adha, Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal.



Buhari charges security agencies

Speaking in Daura, Katsina State, yesterday, Buhari the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country, while stressing that increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists



The president said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled their name and their family reputation.

According to him, “we are praying that the rainy season will be good for the production of the food we eat in the country.



“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.



“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities. The people know them. So let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families.”



Nigeria needs divine intervention – Obi, Ortom

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, said the nation needs divine intervention to be able to overcome the challenges facing it.



“Insecurity in the country has become unbearable, while our economy is struggling under the weight of bad governance and financial mismanagement by our leaders. With prayers and hard work, we shall overcome.”



Similarly, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on Muslims in the country to pray for divine intervention to end the worsening security challenges facing the country.



“Let me repeat myself. We can overcome these security challenges if the President and his cabinet are honest enough to stand up and do the right thing for this nation.



Go back to prayers to save Nigeria -Bello

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, has urged all Nigerians to unite and pray for peace and unity in the country to get out of the present insecurity.



“It is a fact that we have been facing security challenges and while the security agencies are doing their best to curtail the situation, I think it is time for us to reflect on our various capacities and religions to pray for this country.”



“The year 2022 has been a difficult year especially as security is concerned but I believe that with God’s intervention and the prayers of the people, Nigeria will be a safer and more united country,” the governor remarked.



Ugwuanyi prays for God’s grace

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State prayed for God’s boundless grace and favour upon all Nigerians; stating that the solemn festival of Eid-el-Kabir, anchored on love and sacrifice, comes with the peace, unity and fulfilment that the country needs to forge ahead.

The governor also prayed for God’s protection, unceasing goodness and mercy upon Nigerians in their individual and collective endeavours, urging them to re-dedicate themselves to God and continue to pray fervently for peace, unity, security and progress of the nation.



Let’s stand against terror acts – Akeredolu

In the same vein, the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has asked Nigerians to stand against terror acts and resist calculated attacks in the country.



Akeredolu said: “We must stand against terror acts and resist these calculated attacks on the people and the country at large.



“Let us support government at all levels to defeat these cowards whose only aim is to kill and maim innocent people.”



Reflect on Nigeria’s challenges – Lalong

Also, the Plateau State governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has urged Muslims to celebrate the “significant spiritual” event by reflecting on the issues that Nigeria has been confronted with such as insecurity, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic bias, and poverty among others.



These challenges, he said, could only be tackled when there is unity, collaboration, and sacrifice among all Nigerians.



Kwari tasks Nigerians on sacrifice

Meanwhile, the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Kwari, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion to make sacrifices that would unite the country.



He said: “As for the current security challenges, I urge Nigerians to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in our daily activities and in the task of lifting our country out of its current difficulties through fervent prayers.”.



Let us be buoyed by faith – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has urged Nigerians to be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together, things would be better.



He said: “As we confront our challenges and difficulties, we are invited to emulate sacrifice and faith in our daily lives. In these difficult times, let us be buoyed by faith and retain the hope that together we can make things better. Let us embrace the lesson of sacrifice and uphold peace and goodwill towards all.”



Eschew violence – Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that it is incumbent on all citizens and residents to eschew violence and anything capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the state.



“I want to enjoin our people not to engage in any violence. Our state is known for peace and we must maintain that feat. I expect the security agencies to live up to expectations”, he noted.



Soludo sues for peace

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged Nigerians to sue for peace at all times.



According to the governor, Nigerians should use the occasion to reflect on the state of the nation and live in peace with one another.



He said: “I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the security and economic challenges in the country”.



AbdulRazaq preaches peaceful

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has encouraged Nigerians to embrace peace.



“We thank God that we had a peaceful Eid. My message to Nigeria is about peace. As long as we have peace, our country will prosper and progress. We should all work for peace always. That is my Eid message,” he told reporters.



Pray, insecurity is rampant – Ishaku

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has appealed to the Muslim faithful to pray for the government to succeed in its battle against the insecurity currently facing the nation.

Ishaku acknowledged that insecurity is rampant but noted that government would not rest in its oars to fish out bad eggs in the country.



He however solicited prayers and cooperation for the government from Nigerians to enable government at all levels to succeed.



Remain steadfast in prayers – Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has asked Nigerians to remain steadfast in their prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state as well as for an end to the current insecurity and other socio-economic challenges bedevilling the nation.



He urged the people to be security-conscious and report any act of breach of law and order. , “On our part, Government will not abdicate from its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people and will continue to support the security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peace and security of our dear state.”