Lagos state chapter of Accord Party has urged the Muslim community to thank Allah for witnessing yet another Eid-el- Fitri.

The party said this in a statement jointly signed by Chairman, Engr Ola Beckley and Secretary Lanre Ogundare and prayed that Allah accepts all their sacrifices and to use the occasion to pray for peace and security for the country.

The party said it has complied with the provision of the electoral act and guidelines as released by INEC for the 2023 general elections.

“We had our delegate congress on the 3rd of June 2022, while the party primaries was conducted on the 9th of June 2022 respectively to nominate standard bearer for the party for all elective positions ranging from Governorship, 3 Senate, 24 House of Representatives, and 40 House of Assemblies respectively.”

According to the statement, “the nomination form as released by INEC was filled and same submitted as and when due. We presented Prof Christopher Imumolen as the Presidential candidate, Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Onikoyi Dickson as the Governorship candidate in Lagos, 2 Senatorial Lagos west and east, 18 House of Representatives and 40 House of Assemblies candidates respectively”.

“We want to thank the leadership of our great party ably led by the National Chairman in person of Hon Mohammed Nalado for giving us the opportunity to present candidates in Lagos state and also want to congratulate the leadership on the success and milestone achieved during the 7th of July 2022 court proceedings by setting aside the previous kangaroo ruling.”

“Now that the ruling has been set aside, we call on all aggrieved party members to embrace peace and to see how best we can work together to present a common front against bad governance in the country and Lagos state in particular.”

“While wishing our fellow Lagosians Happy festivals, we promise to present a government with all inclusion if elected, we say a very big thank you and God bless Nigeria, God bless Lagos State,” the statement added