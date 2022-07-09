The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Lt. Cdr Ibrahim Baba-Inna (rtd) has called on Muslims across the state and the entire country to use the celebrations of the Eid-el-Adha to pray for peaceful and credible elections in 2023.

“I felicitate with us all as we mark Eid-Al-Adha. We give thanks to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this special day. May Allah accept all our prayers and forgive our faults and may His blessings be with us all.

“The 2023 elections will be a watershed in Nigeria’s political history. While celebrating with all Muslim Ummah, I urge everyone of us, regardless of religion to pray for the successful conduct of the upcoming elections.

“There are competent, patriotic and God-fearing candidates across the length and breadth of this country. With God’s help and the right support from Nigerians, these people can become the next generation of leaders in Nigeria,” he said.

The retired naval officer and accountant also used the opportunity to pray for all victims of insecurity across the country and charged political leaders to double their efforts in restoring security.

“Security is a collective responsibility. The people have their roles to play right from community level but most importantly, those who have been given the mandate to manage the affairs of states should provide the leadership required to orientate the people, provide strategic direction and empower communities to be resilient to the perpetrators of crime. It is this weakness in our ranks that are exploited continually and the people cannot be expected to lead that process. This is one of the approaches that the PRP has always believed in,” he added.

Baba-Inna added that this season is one in which sober reflection with a view to identifying the next course of action for all Adamawans is required.

“As we celebrate this Eid, let us use this also as an opportunity for candid introspection concerning our future. With God’s permission, we will celebrate more Eids like this. The question is under what conditions? We should look into the future with new eyes. Equity and parity for all should be at the forefront of what we need to concentrate our efforts on. If the old ways and structures have not delivered these, should we keep waiting or should we look elsewhere for the shared prosperity that we all deserve,” Baba-Inna asked rhetorically.