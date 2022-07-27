By Esther Onyegbula

The Obateru of Egbin Kingdom in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Dr Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Abdul-Akeem Oyebo, Ademoyebo III, on Friday, presented gifts to pupils of Egbin Kingdom Nursery and Primary School as part of his contributions to the welfare of the pupils.

The presentation took place at his palace in Egbin, Ijede Local Council Development Areas and was witnessed by members of the community, the chiefs and parents of the pupils.

According to the monarch, the gifts were part of his contributions to the development of education in the community and to assist the parents of the pupils.

Some of the items presented to each of the pupils include clothes, shoes, bags, writing materials, sport wears, among others. Other members of the community also benefitted from the gifts.

Egbin is home to the largest electric power generation in Nigeria, but over the years lacked the presence of a public school.

Children within the community travel several kilometres to neighbouring Ijede to attend a public school.

However, in 2021, Oba Oyebo, who is a graduate of the Yaba College of Technology and Glasgow Institute of Arts, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, established the Egbin Kingdom Nursery and Primary School free of charge for the benefits of the children in the community.

The school is tuition free, and the pupils are giving free uniforms, free text books, writing books, school bags and sandals, and also enjoy one free meal per day with teachers salaries paid by the monarch.

Oba Oyebo also recently donated one of his property to the community for the building of first public primary school which the community have been lacking over the years. The school which is under construction is also being funded by him.