Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects are: Innocent Samson, Obiora Eze, Ifeanyi Joseph, Isdore Chinedu, Badaki Linus, Ameh Nick, Kelvin Chima, Akwa Iwu Promise Ifeanyi, Adekunle Samuel.

Others are: Abutu John, Testimony Mathiew, Omale Mary Ochanya (female), Afarm Darlington Edwin, Henry John, Urochukwu Abel, Ogieto Gift, Innocent Gideon, Ojimini Maduemyi Raymond, Mathiew Timothy, and Kingsley Chukwuemeka.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested on July 19, 2022 at Army Estate Phase Five, Kurudu, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the agency over their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects included three cars: a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350 and Peugeot 306, a motor bike, six laptop computers, and mobile phones.

The statement disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.