An education consultant, Dr. Damilare Atolagbe, has urged university admission seekers in Nigeria to embrace the Interim Joint Matriculation Board, IJMB, programme as it offers more comparative benefits over the JAMB UTME examination.

Dr. Atolagbe added that not only does the programme cover vital courses of study that better equip young admission seekers academically, it also provides direct admission into the second year in any university across the nation.

The expert disclosed this while commenting on the launch of Hill Point Int’l Academy, a comprehensive study centre for the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria owned IJMB Programme in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said the centre has recently been launched and equipped with world class facilities, tutors and resource materials that make the experience worthwhile.

Atolagbe explained that university admission seekers face many challenges in Nigeria due to the peculiarity of the UTME examination and explosive number of applicants year after year but the IJMB program offers a more suitable substitute for smart candidates to go through the Direct Entry (DE) into 200 level admission.

“Unlike the UTME, the IJMB result doesn’t expire; it also has a well-defined syllabus which prepares candidates adequately for the academic rigours of the university. Therefore, candidates who failed UTME and those who did not even enroll for UTME should go for this better alternative, ” the Kwara State Polytechnic don added.