Arc. Echono presenting his paper at FUHSO 2nd year anniversary lecture

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono has identified education and health as key factors that play central role in self-actualization, economic emancipation and national development.

Arc. Echono noted that as rightly observed by scholars and organizations, education and health constitutes human capital that is required in the productive sectors of either a community or country pointing out that “without education, training skills cannot be acquired sustainably and at the same time, without healthcare education is in jeopardy.”

This was contained in the paper he presented weekend at the inaugural lecture marking the 2nd year anniversary celebration of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, Benue State, with the theme, FUHSO: Education, Health, and Economic Emancipation of Nigeria.

In the paper titled “The Role of Education and Healthcare in Economic Emancipation” Arc. Echono asserted that the basic ingredients for self actualization, economic empowerment, growth and development are health and education.

He observed that “education not only plays a critical role in the development and training of health personnel, but is also critical in the area of research into diseases and pharmaceutical drugs and cures to various ailments that continue to affect humanity and societies.

“The central role of education in human capital development is firmly established. The enormous challenges of state building require that nations and peoples are challenged to develop diverse capacities to be able to raise the standard of living and create a viable economy.

“Sectors such as agriculture, engineering, cyber and computer technology, manufacturing, health, pharmaceuticals etc will need to be developed by nations, through a massive and consistent investment in the development of education. Education prepares and plans the future of any nation.”

Continuing, Arc. Echono said, “development experts report that improvement in the productive efficiency derived from investment in education raises the return on a life saving investment in healthcare.

“They generally argued that education capital could raise the return to investment in health since many health programs rely on skills learned at school such as personal hygiene, sanitation and delayed childbearing which also improves health. They argue that health and education are closely related and both are invested in same individual.”

According to him, “the nexus between education and healthcare and economic emancipation is further justified with the argument that health capital increases the return on investment in education.

“Proponents of this argument contend that health is crucial to any undertaking whether it is school or employment and it remains tied to productivity and output. The overall mental and physical wellbeing of individuals are necessary for productivity, and it is productivity in school or at work that leads to success and increased incomes for individuals and households.”

The Executive Secretary noted that “a healthy life guarantees a long term return on investments in education and many studies have shown that healthier people earn higher wages. They also spend less on insurance and healthcare.

“It is obvious that productivity relies on both education and health. On education for the acquisition of skills, and on health the ability to perform and carry out tasks that attract wages. Without a corresponding stable good health, education itself is not possible and this makes the two complimentary.”

While highlighting the need for increased spending by the people and government on health and education, Arc. Echono pointed out that “for this to happen there must be increase in revenues and incomes and it’s for this reason that development experts argue that attention should be paid to income, health and education all together.”

He posited that “improvements in education and healthcare depend on resources and the provision of access to all. For any meaningful development or improvement in the two areas, the issue of poverty must be addressed.

“Among reasons for illiteracy and lack of access to education, healthcare and disease is poverty. If poverty is addressed people across the world including Sub-Saharan Africa would afford both education and healthcare and overcome poverty and disease.”

Arc. Echono was of the view that “the issue of poverty and its relation to both health and education is something that cannot also be ignored since the purpose of both health and education is the physical, mental and economic well being of the individual and other members of the socicty.

“Governments at all levels must therefore pay attention to programs that improve the lot of the people, programs that are aimed at eradicating poverty, promoting employment and providing opportunities for people.

“These programs should aid rural and agricultural development so that the population is well fed on good nutrition and healthy habits. Government must continue to play a critical role in infrastructural development in rural areas, reduce the inequality that exists in the distribution of educational and health facilities which are necessary in the reduction of poverty.

“Governments must invest in welfare programs that empower the population to feed well and be able to afford education and healthcare. It is only by so doing that human capital required for economic emancipation can be achieved.”