By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State government has assured farmers in Edo State of their safety in the current farming season with the presence of Agro-Rangers, a unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, amidst fears of attacks and kidnapping by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.

State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Stephen Idehenre, stated this when he received the Commandant of NSCDC, Samuel Dan, and personnel of the unit in his office.

Idehenre, who expressed appreciation for the visit, pointed out that “due to fear of being attacked in their farms, many farmers have refused to plant this farming season and the few that are farming are doing so in plots closer home instead of venturing into distant farm lands. The effect is the high prices of food in the market.”

He commended the commandant for having a very vast knowledge as to how to relate with and educate the people on steps to take to ensure their safety, in terms of proactive measure to avoid attacks.

Idehenre, who assured the commandant of the ministry’s cooperation and synergy as they do everything possible to ensure safety of farmers and their farms, advised him “to embark on more advocacy drive, so that more farmers will be enlightened about the presence and activities of the Agro-rangers in ensuring their safety. The Agro-Rangers will be much appreciated by Edo people.”

Responding, Dan said their visit was to intimate the commissioner on the presence and activities of Agro-Rangers in Edo State and that agro base stations were being established in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said that the Agro-Rangers was a unit of the NSCDC that is in charge of protecting agriculture and agro-allied investments in the state, which he said would go a long way to mitigate and prevent herders-farmers’ clashes and that they would be on ground to protect farmers and farm lands.