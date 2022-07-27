By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family of late Ededuna Walter Obaseki has appealed to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II to prevail on some members of the family to release vital documents of their late patriarch including his death certificate and other needed documents to them to get his entitlements from the British government he served during World War II.

They said in the process, he earned the British War Medal awarded by King George VI, and several other British awards like the CBE, KBE, CB and others.

In a letter addressed to be Oba dated July 1 2022, signed by Mercy Ededuna Obaseki and made available to journalists yesterday, the family said their patriarch died 82 years ago and that they suspect foul play among members of the family which they claimed has led to them not being allowed access to their father’s documents.

They said they became suspicious of this when in one of their family meetings they announced a commemoration event which they wanted to embark on but they were discouraged from going ahead.

Part of the letter reads “I hereby write and solicit for your support in retrieving our fathers documents and Estates.

“We also want you, our Royal Father Sir, to use your voice to help us make our demands from the British Government so that they will also speedily grant our wish that our father’s entitlements be paid to us.

“The main reason we are reaching out to you and your office is so that, we can be able to retrieve the things (documents and properties) that belong to our father Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki” claiming that the documents were passed on to some members of the family through their patriarch’s half-brother, Ikuobase Gaius Obaseki “those documents are now needed to process our father’s pensions and gratuity with the British Government, including some other documents of his estates which they refused to hand over to Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki’s children.”