By Biodun Busari

Italian Serie A club Empoli FC have signed Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, on a permanent deal from Portuguese side SL Benfica.

Empoli, on Tuesday, made the transfer known via their social media networks to welcome the right back.

A statement from Empoli read:”Empoli Football Club announces that it has definitively acquired the right to the sports performances of Tyronne Ebuehi from Sport Lisboa e Benfica; the footballer has signed a contract until 30 June 2025.”

Ebuehi joined Empoli who finished 14th on the table last season for about €2 million in transfer fees.

He was on loan at Venezia before joining Empoli and the club finished 20th on the Serie A table at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Netherlands-born Nigerian player was projected as a rising star right back at Benfica B but has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional career.

He made 19 appearances for Venezia in the Serie A and one appearance in the Copa Italia.

The 27-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ebuehi, who started his career at the Dutch Eredivise side, ADO Den Haag, has also been on loan at FC Twente.