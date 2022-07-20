By Nwafor Sunday

Following the alleged killing of seven youths by Ebubeagu security operatives on Monday, in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday alleged that Ebubeagu is a terrorist group.

IPOB disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful. Ebubeagu is a security outfit created by the five governors of the Southeast region, launched on the 11th of April 2021 to fight terrorism in the zone.

Condemning the killing of seven youths in Imo, IPOB opined: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU condemn the atrocities happening in Imo State.

“All these atrocities are perpetrated by political thugs, created to attack political opponents. Continuous killings in Orlu, and Oru East/West LGAs of Imo state by militias is disturbing.

“Similarly, killing of our people in Enugu State by terrorists and sacking of communities in Enugu State has turned into a norm by this government. We condemn in a strong term the numerous abductions and killings going on in the region. Enugu State governor chief Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should stand firm to confront these marauders.

“Ebubeagu security operatives are criminals, kidnappers and are working in collaboration with terrorists.

“The most recent in a plethora of cold blooded murder of the youths of Imo State is the gruesome murder of innocent youths who were returning from a traditional wedding on Monday 18th July, 2022.

“The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), is advising all the South East Governors against the killing of our people in the region. The Eastern Governors must stop the killing of our people.

“It’s high time Eastern Governors stopped all these state sponsored killings of our youths. They will all be held responsible for the senseless killings going on in due time.”