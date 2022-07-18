…Insists on competence, capacity to govern Ebonyi

As preparations for the 2023 general elections intensify, an Ebonyi diaspora group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID), has admonished Ebonyi founding fathers not to allow themselves to be used as willing political tools by the Governor of the State, Engr David Umahi.

Umahi, had, while addressing a gathering of founding fathers of the state and other elders at the weekend, insisted on the rotation of the governorship position in the state to the Northern part of the state.

The governor reportedly said: “I expect you all to be vocal about equity, fairness, and justice for the peace of the state. What is just is for the North to start the second circle, after the North, the central, and then the South.

“So, I charge you to begin to draw the charter of equity now. People will say that it is a charter of equity written in the heart, but we are alive, and I will support you to do justice to that. I have demonstrated equity, fairness, and justice to the task, leverage on that, and be vocal about it. I will not want the south or central to make the mistake that will hunt them tomorrow.”

But responding to the development through a statement on Monday in Abuja, AEISCID’s president, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, however reiterated its earlier position that Ebonyians should support and vote for eminently qualified, competent and capable individuals who have the proven capacity to turn around the fortunes Ebonyi State.

The socio-cultural organisation said its major aim is to see a better democratically governed Ebonyi that they in the diaspora can be proud of.

Oluchukwu said: “For us, Governor Umahi’s equity call cannot be trusted, in fact, his desperation to continue to control the affairs of our dear State from behind the scene.

“… were they not the same founding fathers he, snubbed upon ascension to power in 2015 insisting he does not need their advice to govern Ebonyi? Why market his unsellable and unpopular gubernatorial candidate through the same elders and leaders now?

“That Ebonyi’s debt profile has soared under the present administration which mainly considers concrete-mixing as development is now audible to the deaf and visible to the blind.”

The statement cautioned the founding fathers, leaders, elders and traditional rulers of Ebonyi state to be wary of any political product Governor Umahi might be hiding behind under them to smuggle into power in 2023.

“The youths and the younger generations won’t forgive them if they avail themselves to be used by the outgoing governor who is now drowning and looking for any straw to hold on to.

“Of course we are glad that Umahi did express a little bit of his frustration and anger over his lost APC Presidential bid. He even opened up that he is yet recovering from the pains of Presidential election defeat. It is therefore wisdom for them and indeed, all lovers of our dear State to distance from his counsel while allowing him lick his wounds.

“We encourage and challenge the Ebonyi electorates to make history by supporting and electing into office in 2023 elections not on emotional or zoning sentiments but on competence, capacity and credibility.

Those who we would wish to see occupy elective offices in 2023 must be people with known antecedents and proven capacity to deliver good governance in Ebonyi State.

“Very good a thing that the tremendous improvements in the electoral system has made it uneasy for elections to be rigged or for brazen manipulations to take place. We encourage Ebonyians to leverage on this to elect competent and credible leaders with proven and verifiable credentials in 2023.”