LAUNCH: From Left – Adedotun Adegbite, Marketing/Comms Manager; Busayo-Onome Oyetunji, Chief Operating Officer; Nonso Onwuzulike, Chief executive Officer; Chioma Nwandiko, Product Manager, and Joshua Ajayi, Chief Technology Officer, all of Earnipay at the launch of the company’s new financial education product – MINT and other savings opportunities in Lagos

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a bid to help salaried employees stay afloat between paydays, Earnipay, an earned wage access and financial service provider, has doubled down on its bold moves to drive employee wellness through its innovative and flexible on-demand access to earned salaries with the introduction of new financial education product – MINT and other savings opportunities.

Earnipay enables employers to offer employees access to their earned salaries instantly at any time without making changes to their existing payment process nor any cost whatsoever. For as low as N250 only, employees are able withdraw up to 50% of their daily earned salary or as accrued at the time of access, at any time of the month and at no interest to them.

Addressing a press conference on the giant strides made by the organization, Earnipay founder/CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike, said, the firm ensures that salary earners have a better control of their finances by developing a network of tools and an ecosystem that enables them to reduce the time to access money, and make better decisions on how they spend, save and invest, adding that with Earnipay, payday is any day.

He expressed his firm’s dedication to ensuring financial wellness for all income earners in Nigeria while adding that the organization has provided up to N100 million of flexible salary access to employees since launching in January 2022 and expects to provide their services to 200 thousand employees by the end of 2022, thus positively contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic agenda.

He said: “We are ready to go all the way with employers to improve the livelihood of their employees and ultimately facilitate a better employee-employer relationship”.

“Employers need to build their reputation as businesses that care and the imperative to demonstrate this empathy is premised on the fact that the traditional payday structure has become largely ineffective in employee welfare and development.

“Earnipay empowers businesses to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive employee marketplace, improve team’s productivity and eliminate the financial stress that holds back employees from performing optimally on their jobs without any disruption to payroll structure and systems.”

Busayo Onome-Oyetunji, Chief Operating Officer of the company, noted that the company has over 40 employers that it is working with and glowing testimonials of how this revolutionary product has helped individuals in their time of dire need.

“Top management and HR leaders share the exciting testimonies of their employees upon using Earnipay, they are pleasantly surprised at the extent of value they get from using Earnipay, it has become an essential tool for everyday living,” she said.