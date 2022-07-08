The Nigerian-Turkey Business Council Chairman, Dele Oye esq, has assured Nigerians that the challenge of accessing an electronic visa on arrival to Turkey was not peculiar to Nigerians alone but to all African countries, assuring that measures have been put in place to resolve the impasse.

The council however cautioned that anyone who has no urgent need to travel should reschedule for a future date.

The statement he personally signed on Friday reads in parts: “We wish to bring to the attention of the Members of the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council of the difficulties in accessing the Republic of Türkiye E-visa/ Visa on arrival platforms by Nigerians (and also in all other African Countries), due to temporary technical challenges.

“Kindly be rest assured that all measures have been put in place to resolve this issue.

“For those who have no urgent reasons to travel to the Republic of Türkiye, kindly avoid applying for visas directly to the Republic of Turkey to avoid unnecessary delays.”

This disclosure puts to rest rumors that Nigeria was suspended because of the rise in terrorism especially the recent prison break in Abuja.