The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Thursday, described the impeachment threats against President Muhammadu Buhari by opposition members of the National Assembly as self-serving.

Kachikwu in a statement by his media office in Abuja, said before Buhari should heed the call of the National Assembly to resign, the leadership of both chambers must resign first.

He said his position has become imperative because the “National Assembly is complicit in the failure of government in the country” which has resulted in the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Kachikwu said: “I was very amused to hear some Senators and Members from the lower house call for the President to be impeached.

“This is a self-serving call. The same people who have refused to do their jobs in the last three years have just woken up to realize that the President should be impeached.

“What exactly has happened today that is different from what has been happening since President Buhari was sworn-in seven years ago for the first term and three years ago for the second term? Are the attacks today any different? Are the deaths less or more meaningful?

“Is there any life worth more than the other? Are they reacting now because Abuja is threatened?

“The National Assembly is complicit in the failure of this government so they should ask their leadership to resign before calling on President Buhari to resign.”

The ADC Presidential flag bearer lamented that the checks and balances enshrined in the nation’s Constitution “never envisaged that Nigerians would be saddled with a spineless and self-serving legislature.”

He added: “Yes, Buhari has failed and should resign or be impeached but he failed because the legislature failed in their duties.

“The entire leadership of the National Assembly should also resign or be impeached. This is the double-edged sword called doctrine of collective responsibility.”

