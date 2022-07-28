By Mabel Oboh

Much is riding on the 2023 presidential elections: the fate of our nation’s leadership in states across the country calls for serious concern.

As the jostle for the highest office in the land intensifies, some Nigerians, notably on social and traditional media, have expressed dissatisfaction with the two key political parties in the country and the clamour is undeniably getting louder for a “Third Force” candidate.

With Nigeria’s top dogs making waves in preparation for the 2023 elections, a name that keeps gleaming is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, Founder and Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria. Dumebi is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

Although, most Nigerians may consider him an underdog due to the odds that are stacked against him in a corrupt and monetised electoral system like ours, but the people’s mandate for a fresh young face may be in his favour.

Nigerians’ hunger for a much-needed new Nigeria coupled with Dumebi’s humble personality, tough steel passion to serve the people may lead the electorate to give him a second look by not underestimating his true capabilities of reviving our down-ridden economy and his abilities to snatch the presidency come 2023.

The truth is that Dumebi is not a man to be cast aside easily and not be tempted to give a second look at what he is bringing to the table.

One can say that Dumebi’s ideology represents the hope of the people and the dreams of a new Nigeria that works for all. A country where we must define our common charter as Nigerians and constitute a new nation that is not only inclusive for all but guarantees equal rights and expressions to all, irrespective of tribe, tongue, and religion.

This new Nigeria, he believes, must come first before any other identification. A common bond as we do away with all colonial relics of division, mistrust, and hatred.

However, the odds are heavily stacked against the likes of Dumebi Kachikwu for a viable Third force. Especially without the instruments of coercion or oppression, nor looted funds to buy votes. Let alone the party structure of our much acclaimed bigger parties. But one thing he certainly has going for him is what could be called ‘the people’s structure’.

Dumebi Kachikwu is an entrepreneur, politician, businessman and also a well-loved philanthropist. He is also a media entrepreneur – Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria. He emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 general elections.

One of the key goals in his manifesto is to revive our economy and rid the country of corruption and terrorism. Some of his other highlights footprint plans for Nigeria are total educational reforms that will guarantee a good education for all, irrespective of class or status, massive job creation, and investment in agriculture with emphasis on agro-business and food sufficiency. Massive industrialization, youth and women development, healthcare reform that will put an end to the country’s appalling medical travel, revamp of our cultural heritage, creative arts to encourage tourism, and community policing as part of security measures.



Structured infrastructure development (the hallmark of successful trade and commerce) that will ensure basic amenities like good roads, efficient drainage systems, constant power supply and good portable drinking water are provided for the masses.

In addition, but not least, his purposive program will not only take care of all sectors of the population, but will integrate the physically-challenged and the vulnerable persons into productive members of society.

Oboh is Head, Diversity and Inclusion, ADC

