By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso to stop linking the group to Peter Obi.

Obi is the former Anambra State Governor and presidential flag bearer of Labour Party, LP.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Tuesday, said it does not want to associate itself with politicians and their “selection process they call in election in Nigeria.”

The separatist group stated that Obi is not its member and has never supported its agitation of self-determination from Nigeria. It, then, said they have nothing in common.

The statement partly read: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to advise the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwoso not to involve IPOB into their selection process they call election in Nigeria.”

It further stated that: “The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso in particular should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign, Peter Obi is not an IPOB member, never supported our agitation for freedom at any time because he pursues a totally different goal form that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We have no interest in the Nigerian morally decadent and fantastically corrupt political system and landscape.”

The Nnamdi Kanu-led group said that: “If Kwankwaso is threatened by Labour Party and Peter Obi’s teeming support by the creative and talented but downtrodden, neglected, deceived, deprived, killed (#EndSARS) Nigerian youths from even the North which your generation do not have any good intentions for, then he should go forward and settle his differences and stop linking IPOB to their problem.”

As it has always said, the statement asserted: “IPOB is not interested in the worthless politics you play in Nigeria, we don’t regard such daylight rubbery, fraud, manipulation and selection as election. May be there is something Kwankwaso is not telling the world. Instead of saying the truth that because he is Fulani with the (born to rule mentality) he cannot play the second fiddle to a Southern Christian presidential candidate, he has the temerity to associate our hallowed liberation movement with the shameless mucky waters.”

The group said all it has ever wanted is referendum to that would sponsor its disintegration from Nigeria, and not in politics.

It said: “IPOB is not concerned with the waves of this election, we have never asked for nor say anything contrary to our goal and demand, what we need is referendum and referendum we must have. There are no middle ways for us as a people as far as our liberty and freedom is concerned. There is therefore nothing anybody can do to change our resolve towards our stated goal which is the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB wish to use this medium and opportunity to warn every politician in Nigeria to desist from linking IPOB with their politics and selection process because we are not politicians and have no common interest. We are freedom fighters.”