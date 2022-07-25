Mr John Kayode-Oyimoye, the new Kogi Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says the corps will deal with vandals and hoodlums that attempt to disrupt peace in the state.

Kayode-Oyimoye gave the warning during a news conference in his office in Lokoja on Monday, raising concern on the rise in crimes across the country.

He said that he had mapped strategies on how to carry out the mandates of the corps “as it regards to protection of public and private property and lives of individuals resident in Kogi.

“We are leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that residents of Kogi go about their lawful activities without any fear or harassment as well as keep government critical national assets and infrastructure.

“We won’t wait and watch the criminal elements to deplete the nation’s economy with their activities.

“Just recently, we launched Agro-Rangers Squad saddled with the the task of maintaining peace between herders and farmers across the state.

“The essence is to ensure that farmers don’t abandon their farms so as not to affect the nation’s food production and security.

“If we notice any such misunderstanding between the herders and farmers we immediately rise to the occasion and broker peace between them”.

The commandant also said that the corps recently launched a Female Squad as under covers and monitors, especially in schools across the state against kidnapping, banditry and other vices.

“We have to put our surveillance on these students to ensure that such vices are nipped in the bud for a peaceful and productive Nigerian society,” he explained.

On protection of miners, especially expatriates, Kayode-Oyimoye, said that the corps was doing everything possible to give them adequate protection against kidnappers and bandits.

He called on the public to provide useful information to the corps to help it to fulfil its mandates.(NAN)