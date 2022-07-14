.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Yusuf Sani, has impressed on governorship candidates in Saturday’s election in Osun state not to deploy thugs to polling unit with a view to ensuring free and fair exercise.

Sani while speaking at stakeholders meeting held at Atlantis Civic Event center, Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday warned against desperation amonv politicians to compromise the electoral process.

He also stated that his men and other members of the council will embark on street campaign and share flayers to residents of the state to educate them on free and fair election in Osun state.

He adds, “The political party leaders and candidates in the election, must resist the temptation, out of desperation, to resort to the deployment of thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process. We are also very stridently appealing to the security agencies and their operatives engaged to provide security during the election to embark on their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards.

The political parties and their candidates must solemnly and willingly, commit themselves to avoiding all manners of actions that can trigger violence or, compromise the credibility and integrity of the exercise.

“Electorate must resist all attempts to be deceived, intimidated or induced into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.”