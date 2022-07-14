The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has advised the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, to suspend her planed visit to the South-East.

The advice was contained in a statement sent to Vanguard on Thursday. The groups spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the region is very hot, noting that the group has uncovered plots by its enemies against her.

The statement reads: “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of our Liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wishes to advise the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing to be more conscious of her environment.

“We as well call on British High Commissioner to shelve her regular visits to different parts of the Nigeria country-side especially the Biafraland otherwise referred to as South East. “We have optimal respect and value for sanctity of life, especially visitors to our land.

“The leadership of IPOB hereby advises Ms Catriona Liang, to suspend all her planned activities involving travels within Biafran territories.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear to the International Community that IPOB is a non-violent Self Determination movement and we understand the usefulness of diplomacy and we respect diplomatic relations.

“In spite of Nigeria government’s unprovoked attacks, arrest, torture, illegal detentions, rape, killings and forceful disappearance of our family members especially our youths, IPOB has not changed our peaceful non-violent agitation into armed struggle.

“It is worthy to note that we had never attacked British persons, citizens, Institutions, investments and properties of any kind, and we do not have such intention now or in the future notwithstanding being at the receiving end of the British unpleasant attitudes, Igbophobic, Biafraphobic and stringent policies.”